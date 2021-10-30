Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28.10 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 113.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 411,398 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $124,551,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,245,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,983 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $42.51 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

