Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $774,000 Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,642,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,260 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 454,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 139,494 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 671,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 329,852 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

