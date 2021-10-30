Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

