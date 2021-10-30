Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Stock Position Raised by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.93% of Spring Valley Acquisition worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,305,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,248,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $449,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

