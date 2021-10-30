224,000 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.34% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $493,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBST opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

