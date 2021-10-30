100,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $966,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.