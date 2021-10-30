$2.99 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.08. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $13.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.60.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $443.89. 301,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,946. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $445.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

