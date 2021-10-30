Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,735,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,447. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

