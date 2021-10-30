$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics also reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

VTGN stock remained flat at $$2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 777,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,152. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.