Otis Worldwide Co. (OTIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

