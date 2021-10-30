Celo (CELO) Price Tops $6.32 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00010298 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $65.38 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00095745 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,457.58 or 1.00113328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.41 or 0.06945015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00023150 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

