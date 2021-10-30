SuperRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $201.99 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $201.99 million and approximately $58.68 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

