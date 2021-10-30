Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Declines By 52.1%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSHG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.22. 18,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

PSHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.