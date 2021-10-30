Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 44.5% in October

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the September 30th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO John David Finley acquired 10,000 shares of Palisade Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,857 shares of company stock worth $68,484. Insiders own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.