Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Up 72.9% in October

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,267,000.

NASDAQ:PGRW remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,890. Progress Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

