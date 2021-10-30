Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 220,290 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2,365.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Envista worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 4,206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Envista by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

