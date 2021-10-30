Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $29.85 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 184,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,853,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Avalara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Avalara by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

Avalara stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.11 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $747,313.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,845,459 over the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

