Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 107,487 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after purchasing an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,712,000 after acquiring an additional 776,714 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

