Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 55.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 3.16.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

