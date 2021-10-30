Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $11.01 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 247.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 259,402 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OXY stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.74.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.