Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 349.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

