Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 12,994 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.