Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

