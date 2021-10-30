Caxton Associates LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

Shares of ARGX opened at $301.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.04. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

