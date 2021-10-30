Caxton Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $62.06 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

