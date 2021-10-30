FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. 93,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FARO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of FARO Technologies worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.