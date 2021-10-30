The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Earnings Results

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,246,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,202. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.