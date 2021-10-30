Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

Shares of ROCK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 115,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

