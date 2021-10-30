Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,945. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVBC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

