Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 12.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Anthem by 47.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $435.13 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.01 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.33.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

