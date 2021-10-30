Blackstone Inc Takes Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Blackstone Inc owned 0.05% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 1,054,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after buying an additional 707,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after buying an additional 492,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 375,368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after buying an additional 263,491 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $152,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,017 shares of company stock valued at $11,935,243. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

