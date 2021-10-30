Blackstone Inc Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVRX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $16.91 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

