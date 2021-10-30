Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.30. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.