150,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Blackstone Inc owned about 0.35% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.