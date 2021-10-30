Blackstone Inc Invests $2.65 Million in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 3.72% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $110,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter worth about $335,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.