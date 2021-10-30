Blackstone Inc Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $21,331,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

