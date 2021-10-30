Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

