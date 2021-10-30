Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bioasis Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Bioasis Technologies Company Profile
