Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $38.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.52 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

