Zacks: Analysts Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.89 Million

Analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to post sales of $38.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.52 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $36.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $152.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.74 million to $153.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.83 million, with estimates ranging from $153.05 million to $164.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.81. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
