Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Update

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS SBLUY remained flat at $$14.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. Stabilus has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

