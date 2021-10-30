Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SFRGY stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.88. 4,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

