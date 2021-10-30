Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $114,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $202.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

