Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,523 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of ATRA opened at $15.48 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

