Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of The Clorox worth $14,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

