Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,885,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after purchasing an additional 389,452 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,865,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 524,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,823,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 365,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudera by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

