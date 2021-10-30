Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,360 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,893,000 after buying an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after acquiring an additional 129,738 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,633,000 after acquiring an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after buying an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

