4,075 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $38,829,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

