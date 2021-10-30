Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $137,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ONTO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
