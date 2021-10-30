Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $137,000 Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,364,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTO opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

