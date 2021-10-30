Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,306 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $289,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 31.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 29.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,792.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.