Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 756 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,934,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 36.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after acquiring an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $186.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.