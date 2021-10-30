Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $216.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

